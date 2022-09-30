Teachers’ union: Give bigger allocation for S’wak education

KUCHING (Sept 30): The Sarawak Teachers’ Union (STU) hopes that the Budget 2023 will provide more allocations for education in the state.

STU’s president Kullin Djayang said these allocations are to cater to the infrastructure and provide learning facilities especially for schools in the rural and interior areas.

A stable internet network is also necessary because of its huge impact in education, he told Utusan Borneo yesterday.

STU also supports the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public Service (Cuepacs) president Datuk Adnan Mat’s recent proposal for the 2023 Budget, of giving a bonus of at least one-month salary to civil servants.

He said this was because it had been so long that civil servants were not given a one-month bonus.

“The bonus of a month’s salary for teachers can be paid in several phases based on the government’s ability, but the amount remains a month’s salary.

“All these while, teachers have only received the Special Financial Assistance (BKK) and giving this bonus to some extent will further boost the morale of teachers to continue to strive to dignify the quality of the country’s education.

“We understand that it will involve a large amount of money, but the government must sympathise with civil servants who are the main pulse for the government to function,” he said.

On Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s announcement on Aug 30, of a number of incentives for civil servants including a special annual salary increment of RM100 and the granting of BKK in 2023, STU hopes that it is not just a political gimmick.

The union hopes this will materialize, regardless of which government will lead the country after the 15th General Election, he said.

“As long as the government is transparent and proactive in all matters, STU will always support the government’s policies,” he added.