Temenggong: Drug awareness campaign to focus on youths, transitional phase

SIBU (Sept 30): It is crucial for parents to continue playing their roles in guiding their children even after they have finished their education, said Temenggong Datuk Vincent Lau.

“A change of environment from a student’s life to the working world could cause these young ones to face a lot of pressure and subsequently may get involved in drug addiction,” Lau said at a press conference to announce the Sibu Division Chinese Community Leaders Association’s fifth drug awareness campaign.

“Drug addiction is a serious problem among our youths, especially those aged 18 to 30. In this age group, we are talking about those who have just finished their studies and are transitioning into the employment world.

“They go into the society and meet new friends. If they mix with the wrong group of people, they may end up abusing drugs,” he stressed.

The drug awareness campaign will be held this Sunday, Oct 2 from 9am onwards at SJK Thian Chin at Jalan Permai with the presence of Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I Dr Annuar Rapaee as its guest of honour.

It is organised by Sibu Division Chinese Community Leaders Association in collaboration with One-Stop Committee (OSC MIDS) under Sibu District Office to address issues on drugs and substance abuse.

Lau encouraged the local community to attend and take part in the programme which aims to create awareness among the people on the harmful effects of drugs on individuals, families and society.

“We have also invited a psychologist from the Sibu Prison to give a talk on the psychological effects of drug addiction and there will also be a sketch play by Sibu Methodist Victory Home,” he said.

Among those present at the press conference yesterday were Mile 2 to 6 Jalan Oya Village Security and Development Committee chairman Kapitan Lau Kiu Seng, Jalan Oya Community Association chairman Roy Ting and Taman Soon Hup Neighbourhood Committee chairman Loh Ling Hui.