Umno Supreme Council meeting begins

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 30): The Umno Supreme Council meeting at Menara Dato Onn here tonight, which is believed to have matters concerning the 15th general election on its agenda, began at 9pm.

The meeting is being chaired by Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. Also present were deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and the three vice-presidents – Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

Earlier in the afternoon, the top five leaders of the party had met for discussions.

Upon its conclusion, Mohamad in a Facebook post, said the ‘Top 5’ meeting went on smoothly in which a consensus was reached for the party to move forward.

Among the Supreme Council members present tonight are Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, Datuk Seri Bung Mokhtar Radin (Kinabatangan MP) and Datuk Seri Syamsul Anuar Nasarah (Lenggong MP). – Bernama