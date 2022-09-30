Underground gas pipe explosion in Miri lands man in hospital

MIRI (Sept 30): A 41-year-old man suffered an injured head and a broken leg after an underground gas pipe explosion at an eatery at Jalan Kwang Tung here today.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Miri acting chief Senior Fire Superintendent II Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said the department received a distress call of the incident at 2.23pm, and a team from the Central Station was mobilised to the scene, about three kilometres away.

“Once arrived, we found that the explosion involved an underground gas pipe located in the kitchen,” he said in a statement.

He added that the eatery has been closed to allow for an investigation to be carried out.

The injured man was sent to hospital by his sibling and the operation ended at 3.27pm.