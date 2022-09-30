Yayasan Sabah extends 25 pct special rebate programme

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 30): Yayasan Sabah Group’s 25 per cent special rebate programme, which ends on 30 September 2022, has been extended for another three months until 31 December 2022.

According to the director of Yayasan Sabah, Dato’ Sri Haji Gulamhaidar @ Yusof bin Khan Bahadar, this programme is extended following the very encouraging response from the borrowers.

“Previously, the 25 per cent rebate was only given to study loan borrowers who wanted to shorten their payment period by at least 75 per cent of the prescribed repayment period. Through this special 25 per cent rebate programme, borrowers, regardless of the shortened payment period, are eligible for a 25 per cent rebate based on the agreed terms and conditions,” he explained.

He also hoped that Yayasan Sabah Group will collect more loan repayments to raise funds to continue education sponsorship programmes for students through this programme.

Gulamhaidar also stated that interested borrowers must sign a statutory letter of acceptance of the rebate offer.

For that purpose, Yayasan Sabah Group has also diversified its payment facilities to make it easier for borrowers to make payments. Throughout the programme, borrowers can make payments online, among other modes of remittance.

“Borrowers have various digital payment options, such as the Maybank2u application for Maybank customers and transfers using telegraph and JomPAY for other bank customers. Alternatively, we also accept payments made through bank standing instructions, bank drafts and cheques,” he explained.

“Borrowers can also visit our payment counter at Level 6, Menara Tun Mustapha, Likas Bay, or our zone offices in Beaufort, Kota Marudu, Keningau, Sandakan and Tawau,” he added.

“With more study loan payments collected by Yayasan Sabah Group, we hope to raise more funds to enable Yayasan Sabah Group to continue to support and provide educational sponsorship for students in the future,” said Gulamhaidar.

For more information on the 25 per cent special rebate programme, the public can visit the Yayasan Sabah Group website at http://www.yayasansabahgroup.org.my, KYS-Yayasan Sabah Group Facebook, telephone contact 088-326300 (Ext-1716, 1242 & 1246) or email to bayaranbalikpengajian@ysnet.org.my.