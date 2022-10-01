124 Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 1): Sabah recorded 124 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, with 7.64 positivity rate.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said 1,623 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

“Only there districts reported double-digit cases namely Kota Kinabalu with 38 infections, Tawau 19 and Sandakan 12, compared to five districts on Friday.

“Nine districts recorded zero cases, Beluran, Kinabatangan, Kuala Penyu, Kunak, Nabawan, Pitas, Semporna, Tambunan and Telupid,” he said.

A total of 122 from the 124 cases are in Categories 1 and 2, and one each in Category 3 and 4.