Abdul Karim: More hotels, eateries needed to support Sibu’s tourism

SIBU (Oct 1): Sibu needs more hotels and eateries to support the tourism industry here, said Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Talking about Hann’s Residence, he commended the effort by Musyati Development Sdn Bhd and its managing director John Lee in developing it.

“It is very creative you can maximise the space and attract people from Sibu to visit the place. As the minister looking after tourism, we need something like this and I can see Sibu is not being left behind when it comes to the hospitality industry,” he said at the opening of Oktoberfest at Hann’s Residence on Friday night.

He added as people move on from the Covid-19 pandemic, things have returned to normal with Sibu holding a number of events since then.

“For example, last week there was the Borneo Tribal Music Festival (BTMF) in Sibu. In Kuching, we had the Rainforest World Music Festival; Borneo Jazz Festival in Miri – we want the central region to have something like that too.

“We have a dance festival in Sibu and now we have a music festival and the Borneo Cultural Festival (BCF) which is very much synonymous with Sibu,” he said, adding the ministry does not want any part of Sarawak to be left behind in terms of tourism.

Abdul Karim also officiated the new Otel Hotel Sibu boutique hotel at Hann’s Residence.

Also present were Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, Senator Robert Lau, permanent secretary to the ministry Hii Chang Kee and Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau.