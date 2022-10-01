Abg Jo: S’wak can be first in region to harness wind energy

KUCHING (Oct 1): Sarawak has the potential to be the first in the region to generate power from wind, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said people might be skeptical at first as they might think wind is not enough to generate power.

“Some countries in Europe are installing wind (turbines) onshore in order to generate energy onshore. With the velocity of wind and advancement of technology, with the right turbines and slight movement of the propellers, we can produce energy.

“This is the potential we (Sarawak) have for the country to produce wind energy,” he said.

He said this at the celebration of the mechanical completion of the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) of Fixed Offshore Structure works for the Timi Field Development Project (Timi) at the Brooke Dockyard’s Demak Yard here on Saturday.

Abang Johari added the state is serious in its green energy initiatives and the Timi project, which utilises power generated through a hybrid of solar and wind, reflects Sarawak’s commitment.

On the Timi Field Development Project, he was pleased to note it would be the first unmanned platform in Sarawak – an improvement in the deployment of managing the platform as it incurs less operations cost.

He said with the advantage of being unmanned, they could save in terms of labour cost thus driving down the operations cost in general.

“You save in power and manpower and the whole industry becomes competitive.”

Abang Johari said Sarawak is absolute in going green through its continued efforts on decarbonisation, adding the state has certain vision and policies for the implementation of green projects.

“We are serious in combating climate change and seeking solutions when facing climate change. We are serious at looking at all technologies available,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said Petronas has technology to lower conversion costs in producing hydrogen.

“They have a new composite membrane to produce hydrogen, which means production cost will be cheaper,” he said.

Earlier, Shell Malaysia Upstream chairman and senior vice president Ivan Tan said Timi will be Shell’s first Wellhead platform in the country to be powered by a hybrid solar-wind renewable power system and making full use of Sarawak’s natural resources.

“Timi will be located approximately 200 kilometres off Sarawak’s coast. Being offshore, we will rely on choppers and vessels to access the fully unmanned platform.

“Together with sound equipment and engineering optimisation, the platform has been designed to be 60 per cent lighter than the conventional Tender Assisted Drilling Wellhead platform,” he said.

Tan said once completed, the gas will be evacuated to F23, an existing production hub via an 80-kilometre pipeline.

“Timi will now join the Gorek offshore platform as being fully-powered by renewable power systems in Sarawak.

“These facilities will enable us to responsibly supply energy the world needs today while we work together to develop the energy systems of tomorrow,” he said, adding these investments demonstrates Shell’s continued commitment in supporting both Sarawak’s and Malaysia’s energy transition journey.