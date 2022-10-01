Bomba S’wak ready to face monsoon transition phase

KUCHING (Oct 1): The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) are geared and ready to face any emergencies that may occur during the monsoon transition phase forecasted to start next week.

According to its director Datu Khirudin Drahman, a total of 60 Bomba boats are being tested by 38 fire stations statewide simultaneously today.

He said the test is to ensure their assets are fit and ready to be used during the relocation of victims or emergencies during the eventualities of floods.

“Besides conducting tests on our boats, a total of 1,590 personnel and officers will be on standby to face any eventualities of flash floods across the state,” Khirudin told the media during a test run of Bomba boat assets at the Bako National Park.

The monsoon transition phase is forecasted to start on Oct 3 and last until the end of November and is expected to bring heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

“We are also advising those who might be affected by the flash floods to give their full cooperation when they are ordered to relocate (to a flood relief centre),” he added.

Bomba Sarawak has identified 310 flood hotspots in the state with 73 in Sibu Division; 52 in Sri Aman; 42 in Kuching; 40 each in Samarahan and Miri; 32 in Bintulu; and 31 in Limbang.

The department has also identified 97 locations where road links are most susceptible to be cut off, with most of them (42) in Sibu.

Besides the boats, Bomba Sarawak are also ready to deploy 16 lorries, 87 four-wheel drive vehicles and a helicopter.