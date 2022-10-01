Budget 2023: Don’t overlook healthcare needs in Sarawak, says cancer group

KUCHING (Oct 1): The Society for Cancer Advocacy and Awareness Kuching (SCAN) is hoping for adequate allocation from the 2023 National Budget to improve cancer care in the state.

SCAN’s president Chris Cheng said the government should not overlook healthcare needs in Sarawak, particularly its cancer community.

One of the means is decentralisation to reduce red tapes, he said.

He then quoted Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin who said during a recent town hall meeting here that the Ministry of Health (MoH) is overly centralised, resulting in excessive bureaucracy and the neglect of regions in the periphery.

The top decision-makers in the MoH may not fully comprehend the difficulties in Sarawak which makes matters more complicated, Cheng said.

“Decentralising our healthcare system to the state level with the appropriate institutions and resources is a significant priority.

“Decentralisation and the autonomy that comes with it will enable local decision-makers to better handle the problems faced locally, resulting in a healthcare system that is more equitable, effective and resilient,” he said.

One of the more pressing issues in Sarawak is its old infrastructure, Cheng pointed out.

“The wards, operating theatres, treatment rooms and even consultation rooms are always packed and not conducive for cancer patients,” he said, adding that the building for the Oncology unit is already over 30 years old.

“Our Deputy Premier YB Dato Sri Prof Dr Sim Hui Kian had proposed a Cancer Hospital in Sarawak to solve this obstacle.

“We hope that in this budget, necessary allocations have been made to make this hospital a reality.

“This must not only be its physical building but also the proper equipment and sufficient maintenance budget. Infrastructure is only one part. The allocation of human resources must also not be overlooked,” he stressed.

Cheng said the government must also train more oncologists, especially those from East Malaysia as he claimed that there are only seven oncologists under the MoH in Sarawak for a population of 2.56 million currently.

“This is far from the recommended number of one oncologist per 100,000 population,” he said.

SCAN also urged the government to find ways to deliver newer drugs to patients who need them, especially with the increase in healthcare funding that has been promised.

“Advanced targeted therapy drugs like Osimertinib (for lung cancer) and Palbociclib (for breast cancer) can have six-figure prices, and these drugs are not yet covered by our government. They must be paid for by the patients.

“Cancer treatments can be costly and these medications are financially out of reach for B40 patients and even those in the M40 because they are so expensive,” he stressed.

Even though demanding that all medical procedures be fully subsidised may be impractical, Cheng said other measures such as the implementation of value-based reimbursement or pricing; the creation of a cancer fund or even special national cancer insurance should also be considered.

“Technology should also be leveraged in its application and research to increase the accessibility to care,” he said, adding that the seven oncologists serving in the public hospital are all based in Kuching.

Therefore, telemedicine will allow the oncologists to do tele mentoring, guiding the medical officers in the district hospitals with cancer patients, Cheng said.

Telemedicine will also increase the pool of oncologists available as we will not be limited by those living in the state, he added.

“Research is also another critical area and therefore more funding for research such as clinical trials and drug development will also help get the necessary treatments for our cancer patients in Sarawak.

“We genuinely hope that this budget will slice the pie fairly and holistically. Do not overlook those living outside the centre of power. Let’s not abandon anyone,” said Cheng.