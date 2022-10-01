CM: Sabah development will continue to be intensified

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 1): The state government will continue to intensify the development momentum of the state as well as work towards improving the quality of life of the people through the implementation of various programs and initiatives, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

There is still a lot to be done, but as a leader and a government that is responsible for the trust given, the agenda of protecting the fate of the people by bringing development throughout the state will continue to be intensified, covering various development sectors, he said.

“In this context, the government will continue to strengthen the development of rural infrastructure and utilities as well as the communication network, improve the quality of education, health and human capital, provide more affordable housing and reduce poverty.

“In addition, the government will increase employment opportunities, improve the level of security and more importantly, redevelop the state’s economy which experienced a slowdown and has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in his speech at the State awards investiture ceremony at the Istana Seri Kinabalu here on Saturday which was held in conjunction with the Head of State, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin’s birthday.

Sabah, said Hajiji, as of September 4 this year, has spent more than RM2.39 billion on development under the 12th Malaysia Plan’s Second Rolling Plan.

This reflects a performance of 45.67 percent out of the RM5.23 billion allocated under the plan for 1,118 approved development projects in Sabah,” he said.

Hajiji said the state’s development agenda, especially the Sabah Maju Jaya Roadmap (SMJ), is now on the right track and is beginning to show positive results.

“Success has also been achieved in other sectors such as agriculture, industry and tourism, including human capital development to ensure that Sabah’s children do not drop out or fall behind in the field of employment.

“I believe the people are wise to evaluate the facts of our achievements, especially when facing the Covid-19 pandemic. We are a government that is responsible for not only thinking and planning but more importantly implementing many development agendas to help the people,” he said.

In conjunction with the ceremony, the Chief Minister who represented all the rakyat in Sabah also extended birthday greetings to Tun Juhar and pointed out that the Head of State is like an umbrella of unity that covers all the people in Sabah regardless of religion and race.

“I and all the people of Sabah are very lucky to be under the leadership of His Excellency Tun Juhar who is always concerned about the welfare of the people. The stability and harmony achieved will continue to be maintained,” he said.

He also congratulated all the recipients of the state awards and expressed hope that the awards will be able to rekindle their spirit and commitment to continue to sow devotion and strengthen efforts to jointly develop the State so that it continues to progress, prosper and be peaceful.

Also in attendance was Toh Puan Norlidah Datuk R.M. Jasni.