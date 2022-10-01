Deputy Premier highlights urgency to build satellite heart centres in Sarawak

KUCHING (Oct 1): Heart disease is no longer confined to just the urban areas in Sarawak, in that it is reaching into the rural areas faster than the infrastructures, says Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

In view of the disease being known as the ‘No 1 Killer’ these days, he highlighted the urgency to build the satellite heart centres in the state, but he also pointed out that this could not be based on the same mechanism as those in Peninsular Malaysia.

He also said that establishing satellite heart centres in areas not accessible to the main hospitals in the state might require RM20 million for one unit.

“It is crucial to have the satellite heart centres; in fact, the federal government cannot use the same yardstick as what is being practised in the peninsula.

“For example, if you look at Alor Setar, there’s a heart centre; if you look at Penang, there’s also a heart centre. Between Alor Setar and Penang, within (a driving journey of) two hours, they have two heart centres.

“Yes, they have the population (but) the federal government cannot use the yardstick based on population base in determining the types of services available, be it (for) heart disease or cancer.

“For Sarawak, we cannot have that model.

“At the end of the day, that’s why we fight so hard for our health autonomy so that we could have a better say in our planning. At the moment, health is a federal responsibility.

“To fight for health, it should be all Sarawak members of Parliament helping us fight for it,” he told reporters when met after launching the World Heart Day 2022 #useheart at Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus here today.

Dr Sim, also the state Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government, said during the working visit to Sarawak by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin recently, the latter had been informed about the need to set up satellite heart centres in Sibu, Miri and Bintulu.

“Having satellite heart centres is no longer a matter of money; it’s a matter of whether we have the human resources or not, (having) enough people to go around and manage them,” he said.

Dr Sim also observed that heart patients in the rural areas in need of treatments would need to go to the main hospitals nearest to them, which in some cases could be located very far away.

“Accessibility is always difficult. We always tell them (heart patients) to go to the nearest clinic, whenever they have chest pains; first thing you need to do is to make sure to go to the nearest clinic (where) they can always do something for you (like) stabilise you and so on, before they could organise any transfer for you,” he said.

Nevertheless, Dr Sim said for now, the first thing that must be done would be to upgrade the Sarawak Heart Centre (SHC).

“I told the Health Minister that we must upgrade the SHC first and the next stage for us would be to develop the satellite heart centres.

“It’s the same with the Sarawak Cancer Centre, which must be developed first then probably (to be followed by) the satellite cancer centre units, so that people would have easier access (to treatments), with the more complicated ones (cases) to come to Kuching,” he said.

On the sufficiency of cardiologists in Sarawak, he said it was highly important to work on preventive measures.

“If you look back 20 years ago, (there were) so few heart disease problems.

“Now, you have many cardiologists but the queue (of patients) is getting longer.

“All of you should be healthy and stay away from risky habits that can lead to heart disease,” he said.

Commenting on the facilities at the SHC, Dr Sim on behalf of the state government conveyed his gratitude to the federal government for allocating funds of more than RM60 million, meant for upgrading works on the centre.

“There’s a need for us to have upgrades because the equipment is very expensive and we do not want to be left behind because of technology.

“The SHC is very unique, it’s a world-recognised centre of excellence and being that, you need upgrading of facilities.

“RM60 million is not easy money – we are very blessed to be able to get the funding because the healthcare needs are enormous,” he said.