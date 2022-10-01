Duo nabbed for dangerous motorcycle stunts during police ops in Sibu

SIBU (Oct 1): Two motorists were arrested after they were caught riding their motorcycles dangerously at Jalan Awang Ramli Amit during a police operation Friday night.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the pair was spotted performing dangerous stunts on their machines and will be investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“This integrated operation, which began around 8pm, focused on ‘hot spot’ areas where crime often occurs, particularly house burglary, business premises burglary, vehicle theft and drug offences,” he said in a statement today.

He added the operation also focused on an area where illegal motorcycle races often took place.

A total of 225 vehicles were inspected and 47 summonses issued for various traffic-related offences throughout the course of the operation, he added.

Meanwhile, Zulkipli in the statement also said one man was arrested for possessing substance believed to be ecstasy pills, during a police inspection at an entertainment centre in Pasar Sungai Merah.

“The 15 purple pills were found in a transparent plastic packet and had a gross weight of 5.23g,” he said, adding the case is being investigated under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.