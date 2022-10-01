Education minister: Schools should refer to police before issuing notices on kidnap bids

PUTRAJAYA (Oct 1): Senior Education Minister Datuk Radzi Jidin has advised schools to refer to the police before issuing any notices related to attempted kidnapping in schools to avoid creating public anxiety.

The Education Ministry had reminded state education departments and district education offices to tell school authorities to consult the police before issuing such notices, he told a press conference after a ceremony to hand over the project implementation for construction of the Precinct 15 School Complex here today.

“We don’t want notices issued by schools to trigger anxiety among residents. The schools may have good intention but sometimes such reminders can be misinterpreted to spark unfounded concerns,” he said.

He was asked whether it is appropriate for schools to issue notices on incidents of attempted kidnapping within their premises.

This matter is said to have sparked panic among parents, with the situation aggravated by the spread of unverified videos on alleged kidnap attempts.

On the Precinct 15 School Complex, he said the construction of the primary and secondary schools would cost RM121 million and was expected to be completed in August 2025.

“This will be the first (school) complex in Precinct 15, comprising 36 classrooms for the primary school and 30 for the secondary school,” he said. — Bernama