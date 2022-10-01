Hajiji: Sabah gov’t to intensify current momentum of development

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 1): The Sabah government is determined to intensify the current momentum of development in the state, while improving the quality of life through various programmes and initiatives drawn up, said Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said there was still a lot to be done in Sabah and as a responsible leader and government, the agenda of securing a better future for the people by driving development throughout the state will be intensified in various sectors.

“The government will continue to develop infrastructure and rural utilities including communication networks, improve quality of education, health and human capital, provide more affordable housing and reduce poverty.

“In addition, we will increase employment opportunities, improve the level of security and more importantly redevelop the state’s economy after the slowdown triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said here today.

He was speaking at the State Awards ceremony held in conjunction with the 69th birthday of Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at Istana Seri Kinabalu which saw 54 people receive awards, stars and medals.

Hajiji said Sabah spent more than RM2.39 billion on development projects up to Sept 4, this year under the second round of the 12th Malaysia Plan, thus utilizing 45.67 percent of the more than RM5.23 billion allocated under the plan for 1,118 approved development projects.

He said the Sabah Maju Jaya Development Agenda was now on the right track and is beginning to show positive results in the agricultural, industrial and tourism sectors, in addition to human capital development to ensure that Sabahan children do not lag behind in the field of employment.

“I believe the people are wise enough to evaluate the facts of our achievements, especially when dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. We, as the government, are responsible for not only thinking and planning, but more importantly implementing many development agendas to help the people,” he said.

The chief minister, representing all the people of Sabah, also wished the governor a happy 69th birthday.

“I and all the people of Sabah are very fortunate to be living under the leadership of His Excellency Tun (Juhar) who is always concerned about the welfare of the people. The stability and harmony achieved until today will continue to be cultivated and maintained,” he said. – Bernama