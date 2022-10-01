KTF 2022 makes debut with local, international tattoo artists

KUCHING (Oct 1): The inaugural Kuching Tattoo Festival (KTF) 2022 has marked a debut with over 80 tattoo artists on deck.

Being staged from Sept 30 to Oct 2 at the Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) Hall here, the event is open to the public from 10am to 9pm, with an entry fee of RM10 per person.

KTF features tattoo artists from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, Sarawak, Labuan, the Philippines and Czech Republic with unique tattoo artistry styles as well as booths exhibiting local handicrafts and traditional products.

Cultural Ambassador for Dayak International Organisation, Peter John Jaban said one of KTF’s goals is to showcase the original artistry of the Iban tattoos and heritage to the new generations.

“We are trying to revive the original artistry of the Iban folk art that have become obsolete in modern times and for the new generation to recognize its significance towards Borneo’s long and rich history of culture,” Peter John told the press conference after the launching of KTF here yesterday.

The most well-known tribal tattoo designs in Sarawak came from the Iban tribe, though others like the Orang Ulu also have their respective tribes’ tattoos.

“Those with ink on their bodies and who have moved to the city were rather reserved in showing off their tattoos in public due to society’s perception of tattoos back then,” he said.

“Now, the ‘Bunga Terung’ designs and Dayak tattoos have emerged as a universal trademark of the Borneons, with people all around the world recognizing these tribal arts,” he added.

Prior to KTF’s launching, a ‘miring’ ceremony was conducted by KTF committee member Louis Samai from Lubok Antu.

According to KTF’s master of ceremonies Chief of Dayak Aki Leomuamoko, the ‘miring’ ceremony was performed to give honour to the ‘petara’ (gods), spirits and ancestors to seek for blessings in their ventures.

“For those who are curious to know more about the history and culture of tattoo arts in Borneo, we welcome you to join us,” said Aki Leomuamoko, while expressing hope that the Dayak artistry be preserved for generations to come.

Dayak International Organisation permanent representative to the United Nations Andrew Ambrose @ Atama from Sabah was also among those present, giving his support on the preservation of the original artistry of Borneon tattoos.

For more information and updates on KTF 2022, visit their Facebook page at “Kuching Tattoo Festival”.