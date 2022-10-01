Longhouse genset hut near Selangau razed in early morning fire

SIBU (Oct 1): A generator set (genset) hut at a longhouse in Sungai Ipoh, Sepiring at Mile 62 Jalan Selangau-Bintulu has been destroyed in a fire in the wee hours this morning.

In a statement from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak, a distress call was received at 4.15am before a team of firefighters from the Selangau station was mobilised to the scene.

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters located the hut behind the longhouse before putting out the fire.

No casualties were reported, and the cost of damages was not known at the time of writing.