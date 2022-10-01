Man found dead near electrical pole in Menggatal

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 1): A man was found dead next to an electrical pole along Cemetery Reserve Road near Taman Flamingo in Menggatal on Friday.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the victim was found by the public at around 5.45pm.

“The victim, believed to be in his 30s and without any identification card, was found next to the electrical pole.

“There were no wounds on the victim’s body and police believed he may have been electrocuted,” he said.

Mohd Zaidi said Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd was also informed and a team was sent to the location to ensure no untoward danger before the body was removed by fire and rescue personnel.

The body was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a postmortem to determine the cause of death.

Police are still investigating the case and urged anyone with information to come forward to assist police investigation.