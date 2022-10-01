Miri City Council keeping hawk’s eye on drainage, slopes during monsoon

MIRI (Oct 1): Miri City Council (MCC) is closely monitoring flood-prone hotspots in the city by regular maintenance but is wary of flooding due to factors beyond its control this coming monsoon season.

Mayor Adam Yii said risky areas that need special attention are Pujut Adong, Kpg Senadin Jaya (Sealine), Lutong MCOT, Jln Pantai, Desa Senadin, which are low lying and usually affected during king tide.

“Despite the regular maintenance, flooding still persists at the flood-prone areas due to exceptional rainfall, heavy storm and rising sea water level which is beyond human control and some places are in low-lying areas,” he said.

Yii was asked on preparations made to face the coming year-end rainy monsoon season, as the Malaysian Meteorological Department had forecast six storm surges that could cause flooding in the country.

As for the slopes at risk of landslides, he pointed to the road reserve at the hilltop from Grand Old Lady until Jln Kpg Hj Wahed at Canada Hii where slope erosion was common during the monsoon season previously.

“For the hotpot mentioned above which is under MCC jurisdiction, there is regular checking by MCC Serve Team and Road Unit and given special attention during routine checking,” he added.

The authorities and Malaysians are reminded of the situation in the USA where emergency crews raced to reach stranded residents as Hurricane Ian trained its sights on the Carolinas after cutting a coast-to-coast path of destruction across Florida, leaving behind deadly floodwaters, downed power lines and widespread damage.

Yii said MCC would be working closely with other agencies in preparation for possible slope failure or flooding this coming monsoon season and this is in line with the standard operating procedure and plans of Miri Divisional Disaster Committee in the event of disaster.

The committee is headed by the Miri Resident’s Office. Other members of the committee are MCC, Meteorological department, Fire and Rescue Services Department, Civil Defence Force, Rela, Welfare Department, Drainage and Irrigation Department, Public Works Department (JKR) and other agencies.

Yii was also responding to a Malaysiakini news report that the federal Housing and Local Government Ministry had notified as early as August 2021 that 49 per cent of local authorities that responded to its online survey revealed their lack of slope management expertise and 81 per cent did not carry out maintenance.

Following a visit with Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting to the site in August last year, slope improvement at Kampung Haji Wahed is now under JKR to provide a long term solution.