Organisers open entries for Anak Sarawak Awards 2022

KUCHING (Oct 1): The 10th edition of Anak Sarawak Awards (ASA), touted as the first awards programme dedicated to the business events (BE) industry, is now open for entries.

It is run in conjunction with BESarawak’s annual signature convention, TriBE Assembly, this Nov 29.

ASA is open to all BE planners from Malaysia and overseas that have organised events in Sarawak, as well as registered BEPartners and national and international media.

The deadline for entry submission is Oct 31.

For its 10th edition, the ASA would be themed ‘Reawakening the Spirit in the Rainforest’ symbolising the resurgence of business events and the courage of Sarawak’s industry partners to show determination and leadership after a particularly tough two-year period, said the organisers in a press statement yesterday.

Outstanding achievements and notable contributions would be announced in five categories: Young Leader Award, Business Events Award, Outstanding Achievement Award, Journalism Award and Sarawak Legacy Award.

Sarawak Legacy Award is the newest category this year to recognise conventions that focus on delivering environmental, social and governance (ESG) impacts.

Introducing this category marks the legacy impact going into full force since Sarawak officially embarked on the positive and long-term impacts of business events as the industry’s new direction in 2021.

“Since Sarawak reopened to the world in April, a favourable number of homegrown, national and international business events have been hosted throughout the state—a strong sign of revival,” Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah was quoted as having said.

“Stakeholders such as associations and industry partners are the reason behind this incredible revival and their determination, dedication and readiness to get back on track are thrusting Sarawak further up into the global business events arena.

“Award winners will each receive a maximum claimable of RM10,000 to attend any business event in their field of interest anywhere in the world.

“The right education and encouragement are necessary for the industry to continue moving upward and forwards,” stressed the minister.

In sharing her view, BESarawak chief executive officer Amelia Roziman said: “The last two years have been about postponements, cancellations and lost business for many business event planners and industry partners.

“The themes of TriBE Assembly and Anak Sarawak Awards represent the train of progress that our industry is riding to become what it is today. With the Sarawak Legacy Award up for grabs, we hope to motivate industry contributors to think beyond barriers and become accomplished architects of their future.”

ASA is supplementary to the main event, Business Events Tribal Meet commonly known as ‘TriBE Assembly’.

The convention would be themed ‘Reimagine Our Future’ where dialogues and education sessions would centre around the future of business events from multiple angles featuring prominent associations, industry players, media and keynote speakers from around the world.

The TriBE Assembly is expected to draw a crowd of more than 200 business event leaders from Malaysia, Asia Pacific and Europe.

For more detailed information, go to https://businesseventssarawak.com/award-and-education/tribe-honour/.

For clarification on TriBE Assembly and ASA, contact Dylan Redas Noel via 082-242 526 or drnoel@sarawakcb.com.

BESarawak was established in 2006 by the Sarawak government as a non-profit with the aim of promoting Sarawak as a competitive destination for national and international business meetings and help connect non-governmental organisations (NGOs), corporations and government bodies with whatever is necessary to make business events a success in Sarawak.

BESarawak is a member of the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) and the Union of International Associations (UIA).

For more information, go to www.businesseventssarawak.com.