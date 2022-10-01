Rayong hopes successor in SDNU is non-politician

KUCHING (Oct 1): Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) deputy president Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa hopes his successor will be a non-politician.

Rayong is not seeking re-election at the union’s upcoming Triennial General Assembly (TGA) on Oct 29 in Sibu.

In his press statement today, Rayong said he had already tendered his resignation letter to SDNU’s president Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom.

“I sincerely wish to give way to a member who is not a politician – someone who is younger, more active and is committed to the struggles and development of SDNU, which is the biggest Dayak-based non-government organisation in terms of membership.

“SDNU was set up to empower the Dayak particularly in the aspects of culture, education and economy,” said the Engkelili assemblyman.

Rayong was part of SDNU’s supreme executive committee (SEC) for the term 2019-2022.

He is also deputy president of Parti Sarawak Bersatu.

Other politicians in the current committee include Mawan, who is Pakan assemblyman, and senior vice presidents Christopher Gira Sambang (Tamin), Kennedy Chukpai Ugon (Murum) and Dennis Ngau (Telang Usan).

Based on its history, SDNU has always had members from various levels of the government and opposition and notable past presidents include former Deputy Chief Minister, the late Datuk Seri Daniel Tajem Miri and from the opposition, Nicholas Bawin Anggat and the late Mengga Mikui.

Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi also once served as SDNU deputy president and was in the SEC for the term 2015-2019.