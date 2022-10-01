Relevant authorities urged to tackle homelessness in Miri

MIRI (Oct 1): The issue of the homeless in Miri has been going on for years and often left unresolved with the constant sight of them lingering around the city, sleeping in five-footways or begging for spare change and meals from strangers.

While they would usually keep to themselves, some with aggressive behaviour had recently caused a racket by fighting and throwing things at each other over resting and sleeping places at Senior Citizen Street, Persiaran Kabor here.

The brawl has gone on for over two months.

This incident prompted a group of business owners there to lodge a police report on Sept 19, hoping the relevant authorities can take action.

Erick Chin, who spoke on behalf of them, felt the authorities cannot allow the toxic cycle of detaining the homeless, sending them to their families and them returning to their place from continuing, as it is an eyesore and threat to public safety.

“The Welfare Department have done their part and so have the police. But how it should be done is a constant collaboration between all the relevant authorities.

“I have also asked for help from the State Islamic Religious Department (Jais) in handling homeless Muslims because they would know how to deal with them,” he told The Borneo Post today.

Following public complaints, a joint operation was conducted and four homeless people were rescued from the location.

They were given mental health assessments by medical officers and two of them were brought to Miri Hospital for further medical observation while the remaining two were sent to their respective families.

The Borneo Post also sought clarification from Miri mayor Adam Yii, who revealed the homeless issue falls under the Welfare Department’s jurisdiction as they end up on the streets for various reasons.

“The Miri City Council’s role is to maintain the cleanliness of the place – we don’t have the resources or expertise to handle these homeless people, especially those with mental or drug problems,” he responded.

He revealed a holding centre to house these homeless people is currently under construction and is a project by the Welfare Department and a local developer and will be situated behind the Old Resident’s Office.

Meanwhile, Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Yusuf in August this year had disclosed a plan for a homeless transit centre had begun since early 2022.

The Miri Resident Office also revealed there are 24 homeless people in Miri, of which 22 are male.