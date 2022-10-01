Report: Umno suspends Pasir Salak MP Tajuddin, Alor Setar Umno chief Yusof Ismail

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 1): Third-term Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman and Alor Setar Umno division chief Datuk Mohd Yusof Ismail have been suspended from the Malay nationalist party, The Star reported today.

Yusof confirmed being verbally told of his suspension after an Umno supreme council meeting last night but told the newspaper he had not received any official letter to that end.

“Yes, I have been informed by members of the Umno supreme council that they decided to suspend me and Tajuddin last night. I do not know for how long yet.

“I have no idea why they decided on this. I have been very vocal in the division chiefs’ group and I have been very supportive of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob,” Yusof was quoted as saying.

He told The Star that his suspension may be a “signal to the prime minister that should he not dissolve Parliament, his supporters among the division chiefs will bear the brunt”.

Yusof also said he would not appeal against his suspension as he has not done anything wrong.

Tajuddin had been removed from the Umno supreme council just three months ago for calling his party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi a “liability” and demanding the latter’s resignation from the post.

A month later in July, Tajuddin was removed as a prospective ambassador to Indonesia.

