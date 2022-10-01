Sheda chief: Strategic economic intervention by govt needed to empower home ownership

KUCHING (Oct 1): Sarawak needs strategic economic intervention by the government in an effort to empower more people to own their first home, said Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Sheda) president Augustine CH Wong.

Although the government has already provided a number of financial assistance incentives for house purchasers such as the federal government’s Keluarga Malaysia Home Ownership Initiative (i-Miliki) and the state government’s Housing Deposit Assistance Scheme (HDAS), he requested the government to consider additional financial incentives such as income tax relief in addition to stamp duty exemption for purchasers.

“For developers, we humbly seek for temporary waiving or reducing of duties, temporarily lifting taxes and levies, and reviewing and reducing certain charges imposed by utility companies and authorities.

“We believe these measures will mitigate the current cost of construction and high cost of doing business in the housing and real estate industry,” he said when speaking at the Sheda Property Expo held at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here yesterday afternoon.

In an effort to improve the quality and standing of affordable housing, Wong said Sheda is committed to maintaining the Affordable Housing Development as a category in the Sheda Excellence Awards for many years to come.

“We look forward to receiving guidance from the state government in enhancing the Affordable Housing Development Category in the year 2023,” he added.

The Sheda Property Expo, taking place from yesterday to Oct 2, was officiated by Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Among the dignitaries present at the ceremony was Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is also Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government.

Meanwhile, Sheda Property Expo organising chairman John Yong Lock Ping said a total of 88 booths had been set up at the expo.

He said the booths were put by exhibitors, comprising property developers, real estate agencies, banks, technology companies, training providers, construction suppliers, heavy machinery and automobiles firms and NGOs.

He also mentioned the event’s valued sponsors such as Naim Land Sdn Bhd, Lee Onn Development Sdn Bhd, Chen Ling Development Sdn Bhd and CMS Berhad through its subsidiary Cahya Mata Sarawak Property Development Sdn Bhd.

It is supported by the Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government.

“The sponsorships and support are taken seriously and the organising committee is conscious of the responsibilities and commitment we have made towards the quality of our event, for the benefit of exhibitors and visitors alike.

“Visitors will note attractive build-up booths inside and outside of the exhibition hall,” he added.

In an effort to acknowledge the extra work put in by the companies involved in the expo, the organising committee had presented three awards for overall best booth, most creative booth and outstanding corporate image.

Overall best booth award went to Lee Onn Sdn Bhd, ELEMENTS (most creative booth), and Naim (outstanding corporate image).