Stop the ‘madness’, says PH youth chief on calls for early general elections

KUCHING (Oct 1): All parties in the federal government should stop all the ‘madness’ about holding an early general election when floods are expected, said Pakatan Harapan Youth chief Kelvin Yii.

He said that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), which claimed to be the ‘kingmaker’ in the current government, should block such attempts to hold elections during the coming monsoon season.

“The announcement by Umno last night in an attempt to force through an early election this year is not only arrogant, but more importantly highly irresponsible as an election during the monsoon season will not only cost more, but more importantly forsake the rakyat’s interest especially those going to be affected by the floods,” he said in a statement today.

Yii, who is also DAP Youth chief and Bandar Kuch­ing MP, was reacting to news reports on Umno insisting that Parliament be dissolved as soon as possible for the 15th general election (GE15) to be held this year.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan was quoted as saying party vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is the prime minister, would meet the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at an unspecified date for this reason.

The decision was made at the Umno supreme council meeting on Friday night.

Yii pointed out that the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) had a few days ago released a statement saying that heavy rain and thunderstorms could be expected from October to November as the country moves through the monsoon transition phase following the end of the southwest monsoon period.

According to the MetMalaysia statement, the transition phase was expected to begin on Oct 3 and continue until the following month where the country will experience weak winds from all directions, conducive to thunderstorms that usually bring heavy rain and strong winds within a short period of time.

“Even with such clear and early warnings by MetMalaysia, politicians from Umno continues to forsake it for their own self-interest and willing to gamble with people’s lives just because of a bunch of people who are scared of ending up behind bars for their criminal acts.

“Haven’t they learned from the devastation caused by the floods last year itself? The floods in December last year alone claimed about 50 lives and massive property damage, many amongst the poor and vulnerable,” he said.

He added that the Election Commission even said that if the GE15 is going to be held during the monsoon season, it may cost up to RM 1.2 billion which would be around double what it cost to conduct the 2018 general election in its entirety which was about RM500 million for GE14.

“The extra cost needs to be spent on logistics, particularly on transporting voters to their respective polling stations in constituencies that were flooded.

“Imagine all these extra costs that will be used to help those affected by the floods or even used to help those that are affected by the economic recession and rising cost of food.

In many cases, the people may not be interested in the election as they will absolutely prioritise their lives over some political event,” said Yii.