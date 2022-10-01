S’wak firms come up with design concept on sustainable green living, community well-being

KUCHING (Oct 1): Two companies have collaborated to come up with the sustainable green living and community well-being concept in designing, and won this year’s Creativity Award at Sheda Property Exhibition 2022.

They are Elements Sdn Bhd, a property development company, and Alumaster [under Classic Emas (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd], an aluminium furniture system solution provider.

Present to receive the award from Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg yesterday were Elements chairman Alvin Lau, its managing director Jeffery Yeung and other company representatives; namely Jason Ong, Hee Fui, Albert Tan and Godwin Ling as well as Alumaster managing director William Koh.

Yeung when contacted explained that Element and Alumaster are also brand names for the designing concept.

“We sell properties normally, but this time we are mostly exhibiting ideas. The award is for the most creative exhibit at the expo.”

“Elements and Alumaster have come together as one to collaborate for this year’s exhibition on sustainable green living and community well-being,” he said.

“Paying homage to the theme ‘Connecting with nature’, this collaboration marks their responsibility to create a built environment that has positive social and environmental impacts to its surroundings.

“Focusing on championing their ethos of healthy living, their aspiration to provide a timeless design that fully accommodates the homeowner’s needs and requirements whilst sustaining the environment is the driving force behind this collaboration,” he added.

He explained the green living concept exhibition showcases a practice of creating a healthier sustainable building, focused on developing a relationship between the community and local environment.

Also present at the ceremony was Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is also Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government.