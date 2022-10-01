Timi substructure longest ever made by Brooke Dockyard

KUCHING (Oct 1): The Timi Field Development Project substructure is the longest of its kind ever fabricated by Brooke Dockyard and Engineering Works Corporation, said its chairman Datu Safri Zainuddin.

He pointed out it was also the longest substructure Shell Malaysia has installed in the country’s waters.

“The length of the substructure is 150 metres – which can be likened to a building with 45 stories.

“It is undeniably an incredible feat from all of us for completing the fabrication in just 10 months with a total tonnage of 3,221.99 metric tonnes,” he said at the celebration of mechanical completion of the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) of Fixed Offshore Structure works for the Timi Field Development Project at the Demak Yard here on Saturday.

Safri said this placed Brooke Dockyard above another level they thought unattainable.

“It will be another challenge for Brooke Dockyard to surpass (this achievement) so we can become a world-class oil and gas fabricator.

“It is indeed a great honour for Brook Dockyard to execute the Timi project alongside Sarawak Shell Berhad with support from Petronas and the Brunei Energy Exploration Sdn Bhd.

“With the loadout of the substructure, our next major milestone will be the loadout for topside which is planned for Oct 18 – just a little over two weeks from now,” he said.

Safri said the project accomplished two major milestones, namely the one million safe manhours without Lost Time Injury (LTI) and the loadout of Timi substructure.

Following the loadouts of the substructure and topside, Demak Yard and Sejingkat Yard will then be vacant, he revealed.

“With this, Brooke Dockyard would like to seek Shell’s continuous trust and support to grant us with new potential projects in the near future. We are hungry for projects – we have about 300 staff and we need to feed them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Petronas Project Delivery and Technology senior vice president Bacho Pilong said the discovery of the Timi field in 2018 was a huge blessing for them.

“The gas from the field is sweet, making the development more straight-forward and manageable in terms of time. Petronas has always believed in gas being our transition field and having Timi in the system will enforce this belief,” he said.

Bacho said technology and innovation had enabled Petronas to progress and improve its core areas of expertise and expand the horizons of what the oil and gas industry can achieve.

“While we recognise the need to decarbonise the energy value chain, it is imperative we also recognise the growing energy demand.

“We have before us the task of balancing these considerations while ensuring an energy supply which is not only affordable but also secure and more importantly, sustainable.

“It is our collective responsibility to continue developing and maturing technologies and solutions which will allow us to reduce our carbon footprint and create new sources of lower carbon energy to fuel the world,” he said.

Bacho said Petronas is encouraged by forward-looking partners like Shell, who share the desire and commitment towards supporting Malaysia’s ambition in creating a carbon-neutral nation.

He also lauded Shell’s efforts in supporting the sustainability agenda by having solar and wind powering the Timi offshore platform – a first for its operations.

“We are also confident this progressive partnership will augur well in ensuring the energy sector remains a viable contributor to the nation’s economic growth,” he said.