Umno calls divisional leaders to Oct 4 meeting, possible announcement on GE15 matters

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 1): Umno is scheduled to hold a special meeting with the prime minister and its party president at the World Trade Centre this coming Tuesday, believed related to the coming 15th general election.

Those invited are all Umno division chiefs and wing leaders, according to the letter signed by party secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan dated yesterday that Malay Mail sighted today.

In the letter, Ahmad said the special meeting will be attended by party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is also party vice-president.

“The special meeting will take place at Dewan Tun Hussein Onn on Level 2 of the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur at 2pm on Tuesday.

“Based on this, all division chiefs, Wanita, Youth and Puteri divisional leaders are invited to attend the above event,” said Ahmad.

The letter followed Ahmad’s statement last night after the Umno supreme council.

The country’s biggest political party has insisted on Parliament’s dissolution before its term expires next July to pave for a general election this year.

Ahmad also reiterated in the letter that Ismail Sabri will seek an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, without mentioning when.

Critics from both sides of the political divide have hit out at the Malay nationalist party for refusing to budge from holding national elections this year despite the current economic state and predictions of floods triggered by the seasonal year-end monsoon.

Ismail Sabri has maintained tightlipped on when he will seek an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to request Parliament’s dissolution, as well as proposed dates for GE15.

The prime minister told reporters asking about the general election earlier today that they will have to wait for the official announcement.

He also denied that his party had set any condition for the election as some critics have suggested, clarifying that all decisions made by the Umno supreme council – of which he is a member – are based on consensus. – Malay Mail