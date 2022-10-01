WAK 2022: ‘All Hands On Deck’ announces lineup for Friday shows at Zinc Kuching

KUCHING (Oct 1): All Hands On Deck (Ahod) has announced the lineup for Friday shows at Zinc Kuching Sept 30 to Oct 28 as part of What About Kuching (WAK) 2022.

The Friday shows will feature guest disc jockeys from DJ-producers Robo X of Singapore and Dizkopolis from Kuala Lumpur; rapper Airliftz (KL) as well as live acts by Kuching-based talents Keeyushee, IANAW, Guccimith, Yung Kai, Hadiid, Kretek, AQLZ, Kawaii Boy, Moodselekta, Syazz Osman and Vaux. In public sharing sessions, they will talk about their stories and experience in music.

Head of the organising committee and founding member of Same Faces Different Places (SFDP), Kiyoshi Aihara (Keeyushee), said that the showcase aims to bring local DJs and artists together to collaborate and perform while supporting local businesses.

“We aim to support and elevate local talents through our platform via mentorship classes while showcasing the blueprint of what it takes to host and execute events from start to finish. The master class will allow students to dive into the technical and mechanical aspects of disc jockeying including genre flexibility, mixing and production.”

Meanwhile, co-organiser and founder of Sonic Syndicate Fahri Izzad (Vaux) added that the event is a way to break down stereotypes associated with DJ culture, and inspire youths in Sarawak to explore disc jockeying and music production.

Early bird tickets priced at RM35 each will be RM50 at the door.

Ahod is a collaboration of three Sarawakian DJ collectives with varying distinct sounds. Nowhere (NWHR) embodies the deep and dark sounds of techno while SFDP personifies booming beats and 808s and Sonic Syndicate epitomizes sun-sational and groove-driven tracks.

For more information on Ahod, NWHR, SFDP or Sonic Syndicate, follow them on Facebook and Instagram. Alternatively, contact Fahri Izzad at 012-4509450 or email to ari.izzad@me.com.