Budget 2023: S’wak oil palm smallholders ask for special allocation, subsidies

MIRI (Oct 2): Several oil palm smallholders here want the federal government to set aside a special allocation and subsidies under Budget 2023 to help them cope with the price hike of fertilisers and pesticides.

Unchat Salang, 50, who ventured into the industry in 1997, said he is among many smallholders who feel the pinch after prices of fertilisers and pesticides have increased up to threefold or fourfold in recent years.

“Previously, a bag of 50kg fertiliser only cost RM 50. Today it is RM160 per bag.

“As for pesticides, previously it was RM160 per gallon but today it is sold for RM520,” he said in an interview here yesterday.

According to Unchat, apart from the massive hike in the prices of fertilisers and pesticides, smallholders also have to pay their workers who clear or collect their fresh fruit bunches (FFB).

He revealed that many smallholders had to depend on foreign labourers to do the job as managing oil palm is hard work.

“When the price was previously over RM1,000 per tonne, we still can pay our workers as well as buying fertilisers and pesticides.

But now, the current market price is RM560 per ton. It is too much of a burden for us,” he said.

Another smallholder Gibreal Laeng, 36, called on the federal government to give subsidies for smallholders to keep them in the business.

“With no subsidies, many of us cannot afford to maintain the quality of our FFB.

“We do feel that the federal government failed to control these prices because it seems like some of these fertilisers’ and pesticides’ sellers are taking advantage of us,” he said.

Sharing the same view, Walter Gau, 40 said he can no longer afford to pay foreign workers to help him.

He added that most of his income from the sale of the FFB went into buying fertilisers and pesticides.

“For smallholders like us, we do not have much choice. Whether we can afford or not, we still buy them because that is the only way for us to maintain our oil palm,” he lamented and expressed the hope that the federal government would listen to their plight.

Budget 2030 is expected to be tabled in Parliament on Oct 7.