Bushfire ravages six acres of land in Miri

MIRI (Oct 2): Firefighters were deployed to put out a bushfire at Kampung Kuala Sibuti here yesterday.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said eight personnel from Batu Niah fire station were deployed to the scene located about 29 kilometres from the station after receiving a call at 1.02pm.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that the bushfire involved about six acres of land. The firefighters then proceeded to put out the fire,” he added.

The operation ended at 3.13pm.