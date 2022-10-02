Cabinet should also discuss Parliament dissolution – Hamzah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 2): Parliament should only be dissolved after discussion with the Cabinet instead of being decided through a party meeting, said Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) secretary general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin.

He said although the Umno Supreme Council had decided the 15th General Election (GE15) should be held this year, discussions in the Cabinet must also be held.

Hamzah said the views of the Cabinet should be taken into account before making a decision to dissolve Parliament.

“Some people say there is no need to (discuss), well in the past it was not necessary because it was dominated by only one party, Barisan Nasional (BN). But now there are many parties in the government.

“Therefore, he has to take into account the views of the Cabinet before making a decision as was written in the constitution.

“Some people say they cannot because the Prime Minister is in power and he can fire everyone.

However, if he fires other ministers from his party, that means he has lost his majority.

“If he loses the majority, he can no longer advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, but instead can only submit a request.

“However, it is up to the Agong to decide, so he has to think long and hard. Sometimes Umno doesn’t think in length, that is the problem,” he said at a press conference during the closing ceremony of the Sabah Zone’s ‘Kita Demi Negara’ Program at Likas Sport Complex here on Sunday.

The Home Minister said that the interests of the people should be prioritised now, so let the people decide.

He said the government’s goal is to ensure that Malaysia will be among the best nations to visit and live in.

Based on the current situation, he said it is time for the people to elect a new government when the Parliament is dissolved.

“We want the interests of the people to be given priority,” he said.

The closing ceremony of the Sabah Zone’s ‘Kita Demi Negara’ Program was launched by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.