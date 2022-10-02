Car totally destroyed by fire in Bintulu

BINTULU (Oct 2): A car was totally destroyed after it caught fire at Jalan Kemena, Sungai Nyigu here this morning.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre in a statement said nine firefighters from Bintulu fire station were despatched to the scene after being notified of the incident at 6.14am.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that car had been completely destroyed in the fire. The firefighters could not find the owner of the vehicle at the scene,” it added.

Bomba said the firefighters then proceeded to control the fire before fully extinguishing moments later.

After making sure the situation was under control and safe, the firefighters ended the operation at 6.56am.