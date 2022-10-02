Chan to Jeffrey: Where is your promise to resolve KK street kids issues?

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 2): Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan has been asked on the progress of the “Foreigner Data Digitalisation Townhall” which was held a few months ago on June 2.

Kota Kinabalu member of parliament Chan Foong Hin said Jeffrey and representatives from NGOs, community leaders and politicians from both sides of the political divide, including himself, attended the session.

He said 89 per cent of attendees voted in favour of the issuing identification to illegal immigrants, while 99 per cent voted in favour of data digitalisation. With such support, the Deputy Chief Minister proceeded to announce that the Sabah government will proceed with the issuance of foreigner identification card in Sabah.

“During the townhall engagement session, I have raised the issue of more and more stateless children, together with the adults, daringly carrying out money begging/soliciting activities on the streets and roads in many parts of Kota Kinabalu in broad daylight as if they are immune from the laws.

“I have demanded too, any proposal of foreigner card or foreigner data digitalisation must address the issue of stateless children roaming the streets. Jeffrey Kitingan has responded in a positive way, at his concluding remarks.

“However, it is already October and it has been four donkey months since the townhall session but there was no progress, no implementation of the foreigner identification card or data collecting campaign at all. Even scammers were quicker to act and have started to issue fake documents and convincing the victims that the data cards would allow them to enjoy privileges and facilities,” said Chan in a statement on Sunday.

He said the Sabah Government had to come out and deny that any foreigner identification card had been issued officially yet.

He invited Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin who visited Sabah on Sunday in his preparation for the upcoming 15th General Election, to visit hotspots for such stateless children, such as Sinsuran, Warisan Square, the KK Sentral traffic light, Kolombong and other places to see for himself just how many of these street kids are there and what are they doing in broad daylight.

“It is time Hamzah had put his foot down and start sweeping such hotspots and nests of such stateless persons. The street kids were believed among the sea gypsies community, Pala’u, but now found roaming the city streets since few years ago.

“The federal and state governments should give more attention on the issue of Pala’u children and take the necessary actions to resolve the issues.

“It is important that the most basic welfare of the people of Kota Kinabalu, namely of security and personal safety, be taken care of.

“We cannot wait till it is too late when people start moving out of Sabah and tourists shunning Sabah as a holiday destination,” said Chan.