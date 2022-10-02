Chong: Local parties’ pact may split opposition votes in GE15

KUCHING (Oct 2): Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Chong Chieng Jen on Sunday lashed out against local opposition parties, saying their involvement in the 15th General Election (GE15) may induce vote-splitting.

He said with them recently forming a pact for GE15, it would only benefit Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and as such, there should be no vote-splitting.

He added all of the parties shared one common feature namely only being active immediately before or during election season.

“After the last state election, their true colours were exposed when all their candidates and parties went dormant. With GE15 just around the corner, the parties are reactivated,” he said at a press conference at DAP Sarawak headquarters.

Meanwhile, the Stampin MP said GE15 would see the main battle between Pakatan Harapan and the Barisan Nasional-Perikatan (BN-PN) coalition.

“Of course, the PN coalition will include GPS, which is part of the federal government at the moment,” he said.

As such, Chong expressed his hopes that Sarawakians and voters will see through the guise of local opposition parties who are dormant during non-election periods and only reactivate immediately before or during the election.