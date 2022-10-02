CM: Maintain integrity, accountability and good governance

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 2): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor reminded heads of government departments and agencies to continue maintaining integrity and accountability as well as good governance in discharging duties entrusted to them.

This is to ensure every development project, particularly those under the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya development plan progress and are implemented well, he said.

“It includes monitoring and ensuring each allocation channeled by the government will fully benefit the target group at the grassroots level,” he said.

Hajiji said it was important for this aspect to be emphasised at all times in order to raise confidence and trust of the people to the government.

Delivering his speech at the State dinner reception in conjunction with the Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin’s 69th birthday at the State Assembly banquet hall on Saturday, the Chief Minister said: “Alhamdulillah, with political stability, social prosperity and recovering economy, the people in state will continue to enjoy the fruits of development.”

The Chief Minister also hoped harmony among the multi-racial and multi-religion people of Sabah will always be protected through mutual respect and unity.

“Therefore, it is important for us to gear our efforts and energy to spur the state’s development and improve the people’s livelihood.

“I call for cooperation from all members of the state leadership to carry out their responsibility with full transparency and sincerity.

“We must be fully committed to the mandate given by the people so that the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya agenda can be fully achieved,” he said.

Hajiji also assured that the state government is committed to strengthen security to ensure the state and its people are always protected.