Collision between car, 4WD claims life of teenage boy

SIBU (Oct 2): A 17-year-old boy died after the car he was in collided with a four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle in an accident at Mile 20 Jalan Bintulu-Bakun Sunday afternoon.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Bintulu chief Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad in a statement identified the deceased as Melvin David Ding Thomas.

He said the 41-year-old female car driver and 57-year-old male 4WD driver both suffered minor injuries in the accident.

“We received an emergency call at 3.26pm and deployed personnel from the Bintulu fire station to the scene.

“On arrival, the team learned that all the victims had been successfully helped out of the two vehicles by other road users, with two survivors sent to Sungai Asap Health Clinic,” he said.

The body of the deceased was handed over to police for further action, he added.

Wan Kamarudin said Bomba personnel proceeded to clear the road of debris from the crash, and also helped to move the victim’s car to the side of the road for the safety of other motorists.

The operation concluded at 5.57pm.