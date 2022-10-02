Covid-19 positivity rate increases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 2): The Covid-19 positivity rate in Sabah on Sunday is higher at 9.01 per cent, said state Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

On Saturday, the positivity rate was 7.64 per cent, he said, adding that the number of cases reported on Sunday was 115.

This was a reduction of nine cases from the 124 reported on Saturday, said Masidi, adding that a total of 1,276 test samples were received on Sunday compared to 1,623 on Saturday.

Kudat and Pitas which were Covid free zone have recorded two cases each while Kota Kinabalu, Lahad Datu and Penampang reported double digits on Saturday.

Of the 115 cases on Sunday, only one was in category 4 while the others were in categories 1 and 2.