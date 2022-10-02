Fatimah: Stateless individuals under 21 in S’wak can apply for temporary documents at district office

SIBU (Oct 2): The application form for temporary documents for stateless individuals under the age of 21 in Sarawak will be available at district offices statewide starting November, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development said all district offices were briefed on the process and procedures of the temporary documents, or ‘Dokumen Sementara Individu Tanpa Kewarganegaraan’ (DSITK), at the receiving point of the application form.

“From the district offices, the form received from applicants will be sent to our ministry and will be forwarded to the Office of the Premier of Sarawak for approval. Once approved, it will be sent back to our ministry.

“Successful applicants can claim their certificate from the district office they submitted their application to, or from our ministry. Based on our calculations, the application process will take about 37 days,” she said.

She told reporters this when met after officiating the Destiny for Children (DFC) 10th Anniversary and Children’s Day celebration at the Sarawak Lin Clan Association premises in Brooke Drive here on Sunday.

Fatimah said successful applicants will be issued a DSITK certificate, which will look similar to a birth certificate issued by the National Registration Department (NRD).

She added the documents will be valid for three years.

“However, it is not a representation or guarantee of the Sarawak government for the individual to get Malaysian citizenship.

“It is only to facilitate its holder in obtaining access to education and health facilities,” she said.

Fatimah added those granted the temporary certificate may reapply for the documents if their citizenship application is still being processed after DSITK’s validity has expired.

“However, we are really hopeful the Home Ministry will grant approval to the citizenship applications for stateless children in Sarawak the longest within three years. If any longer, the parents and children will face many difficulties,” she said.

Fatimah also explained DSITK applicants must meet three conditions to ensure a successful application, namely being under 21 years old; possess a birth certificate registered in Sarawak with ‘Belum Ditentukan’ citizenship status; and have applied for Malaysian citizenship in accordance with Article 15A of the Federal Constitution.

“One of the most important requirements for applicants in filling the form is for them to provide a reference number of their citizenship application with the National Registration Department.

“Thus, we are appealing for teachers to help with their students’ citizenship applications if they have stateless students in their schools,” she said.

Touching on DFC, Fatimah said 85 children currently attending classes at the non-profit organisation were stateless.

“After the function today, NRD staff will go to the ground to help the children apply for citizenship,” she said.

DFC has been providing free classes for underprivileged and stateless children iin and around the Hua Khiew Road area here since 2012.

Among those present were acting NRD Sarawak director Vivian Sipain, DFC president Grace Yii, DFC treasurer Anne Lau, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, Sibu divisional health officer Dr Teh Ho Jun and Sibu district education officer Ahli Chikba.