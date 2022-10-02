Fire razes vacant house in Bekenu

MIRI (Oct 2): A vacant house at Kampung Subak in Bekenu was totally destroyed in a fire last night.

According to Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee, seven firefighters from Batu Niah fire station was deployed to the scene located 55 kilometres from the station after being notified of the incident at 11.18pm.

“Upon their arrival, the operation commander reported that the fire involved a non-permanent vacant house measuring 20 by 30 square feet, which was 100 per cent razed to the ground,” he said.

Ahmad Nizam added that the house had been unoccupied for about five years.

He said the fire was brought under control at 12.40am and was completely extinguished minutes later.

The operation ended at 1.20am.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.