Former Bukit Assek rep highlights benefits of children speaking up

SIBU (Oct 2): Parents should always listen and encourage their children to speak out in order to detect any early symptoms of illness.

This appeal was made by former Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang who said children must also be encouraged to take up healthy foods for a good diet.

“Encourage them to have more sleep and see doctors when they are not feeling well. Remember, always encourage them to live a healthy lifestyle,” she said at the presentation of gifts to children with cancer held here yesterday. Also present at the event was Sibu MP Oscar Ling.

Chang noted that the health of the people has always been a top priority of the DAP in building a healthy society.

“For the past few years, myself, Oscar and former Pelawan assemblyman David Wong have been pushing for a cancer and a cardiac unit to be set up in Sibu Hospital.

However, due to lack of oncologists and other factors, we are not able to do this,” she explained.

However, they hope to set up tele-consultation conference so that patients who need follow-up in Kuching can have access in Sibu Hospital and consult local oncologist instead of going all the way to Kuching, she said.

Sibu hospital, she added, is one of the main hospitals in Sarawak and it takes care of patients from Sibu, Bintulu, Miri and all the way up to Kapit. She is confident that Oscar will continue to push for more medical facilities to be set up in Sibu Hospital.

Chang also took time to commend the cancer patients for being brave and positive as they weather through all illness.

“It’s tough as some of you are going through the most difficult time of your life but always have a positive attitude in whatever you do. Hats off to you,” she said.