GE15: SUPP names 3 potential candidates for Miri seat

MIRI (Oct 2): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting has announced the party’s potential candidates for the Miri parliamentary seat in the coming 15th General Election (GE15).

The three potential candidates are Cr Jeffrey Phang, Cr Leslie Lau and Cr Aires Leong Chin Lim.

Following the announcement, Ting, who is Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Deputy Minister I, appealed to the Miri voters to give their support to the potential candidates.

“I really hope that voters can give their support to new blood, whoever they may be, to represent Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and SUPP to contest in P.219 Miri seat in the GE15,” said Ting in his speech at the Shak Lung Kung Temple Rice distribution event today.

The Miri seat is currently held by Dr Michael Teo from Parti Keadilan Rakyat, who first won the seat in 2003. In the last general election, he beat Ting with a majority of 13,663 votes to retain the seat for the second term.

Ting had previously told The Borneo Post that he might not be contesting in the coming general election because he felt that it was time for him to give the young blood the opportunity to gain experience.

Meanwhile, Ting, who won the Piasau state seat in the state election last year, thanked the voters in Miri for their support.