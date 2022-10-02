Gerawat: Tender for Miri-Kuala Melinau road project out next year

MIRI (Oct 2): Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Dato Gerawat Gala has announced that the tender for the Miri-Kuala Melinau project should be out next year as soon as the design phase has reached completion.

It is informed that the proposed stretch would pass through Marudi, Long Panai and Long Terawan.

In this regard Gerawat, who is Mulu assemblyman, slammed the irresponsible netizens over their social media posts claiming that the project was just ‘an empty promise’.

“This is not an empty promise; this is a promise by our Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) and it being a major project, it would take many expertise and manpower to carry out the implementation.

“At the moment, the project is in its first stage, which is the design stage and after that, the whole location would be surveyed.

“I was made to understand that the Land and Survey Department had contacted the village leaders to inform the landowners to make a report should they lands are affected by the project, so that investigations could be carried out,” he said in his speech for the ‘Dicu Kitah Long Terawan Women Association Dinner’ at Imperial Palace Hotel here on Friday.

Adding on, Gerawat said if the villagers’ Native Customary Right (NCR) lands were affected by the road project, the land owners would be given compensation.

“If there were plants affected or damaged later due to the road strips, they (owners) would also be compensated accordingly.

“These are the stages and after the design stage is completed later, the project tender would be out hopefully by next year,” he said.

According to Gerawat, there are many other projects in the pipeline for his constituency such as the water treatment plant to cater to the folks in Long Terawan, Kampung Melinau, Long Iman Mulu, Long Panai and Kuala Tutoh; the Mulu power station; the Mulu Integrated Administrative Centre; and Long Terawan Heritage Home.

Meanwhile, the deputy minister called upon every member of Dicu Kitah Long Terawan Women Association to play their roles in helping and fostering closer ties among all grassroots leaders in their areas.

Later, he announced an allocation of RM10,000 for the association, along with RM3,000 pledged by Baram MP Anyi Ngau.

He also mentioned another RM10,000 pledged by Anyi for Sarawak Berawan Association.