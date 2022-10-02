Health facility improvement projects in S’wak worth RM695.5 mln to be completed 2023

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Oct 2): Five health facility improvement projects worth RM695.5 million in Sarawak are expected to be completed next year, said Deputy Health Minister Datuk Aaron Aro Dagang.

He said these projects located in Miri, Mukah, Kuching and Serian involved additional building, medical equipment and staff quarters at the government hospitals and clinics there.

“In line with the Health White Paper objectives, the Ministry of Health (MOH)is targeting three specialist hospitals in Sarawak to be made equivalent to state hospitals namely Sarawak General Hospital, Sibu Hospital and Miri Hospital.

“At the same time, three non-specialist hospitals are also targeted to be upgraded to minor specialist hospitals. This involves Serian Hospital, Mukah Hospital and Lawas Hospital with a target of 10 specialists in each hospital,” he said at the 2022 Convocation Ceremony of the MOH’s Training Institute.

Aaron said a Special Committee aimed at strengthening strategic cooperation between the Federal Government and the State Governments of Sabah and Sarawak has been established.

He said the committee looks into the old and dilapidated hospitals, lack of medical experts, and psychiatric treatment center facilities.

He added other matters under the committee include land acquisition for health facilities, fluoridation of water supply, electricity supply in health facilities and shortage of medical experts.

According to Aaron again, the Ministry of Health is also targeting to come up with comprehensive health clinics involving radiology, rehabilitation, dentistry and family health specialists to be built in 16 districts in Sarawak.

In addition, he said, the Government plans to develop a Cancer Treatment Center located next to the Sarawak Heart Center in Kota Samarahan.

“The development of this Cancer Treatment Center requires huge costs.

“We hope that the Center will provide key services such as Radiotherapy and Oncology, Nuclear Medicine, Oncology Surgery, Hematology, diagnostic services such as Pathology and Radiology,” said Aaron.