Kitchen workers’ swift action prevents major fire in Kuching shopping mall’s eatery

KUCHING (Oct 2): The swift action by two kitchen workers to contain and extinguish a fire which broke out inside the kitchen of an eatery at CityOne Megamall here today has prevented a major fire in the premises.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya fire station were despatched to the scene after they were notified of the incident at 12.41pm.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that the fire involved the eatery’s kitchen exhaust fan and the fire had also damaged the kitchen.

“The fire was put out by two kitchen workers using two fire extinguishers,” it added.

Bomba said an investigation carried out at the scene found that the shopping mall’s building structure was not affected by the fire.

After ensuring that the area is safe for the kitchen workers, the firefighters wrapped up the operation at 2.05pm.

No injuries were reported from the incident.