Larry: I’m still PBM president

KUCHING (Oct 2): Julau MP Datuk Larry Sng has insisted he is still president of Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) and will remain so if and when the 15th General Election (GE15) is called.

The Julau MP sought to clarify a news portal’s report which he claimed had inaccurately reported that Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin is now officially the president of PBM after she received the unanimous support of delegates who attended the party’s inaugural general assembly on Oct 1.

He said while president-designate Zuraida will take charge of PBM, due process needs to take place in order for a proper handing over to be done.

“Just to be clear, if elections are held before the transition is complete, I will still sign the watikah (authorisation letter) for PBM candidates in GE15,” he wrote on his Facebook yesterday.

On June 9 this year, Zuraida was announced as PBM’s president-designate by Sng after the party’s political bureau as well as its supreme council agreed to the decision.

Zuraida, who is Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister and Ampang MP, had earlier quit Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) to join PBM.

On Saturday, Zuraida announced Segamat MP Datuk Seri Edmund Santhara Kumar and Kuala Langat MP Datuk Dr Xavier Jayakumar had joined PBM.

With this, PBM now has six MPs in its ranks namely Zuraida (Ampang), Santhara (Segamat), Xavier (Kuala Datuk Langat), Steven Choong (Tebrau), Mohamaddin Ketapi (Lahad Datu) and Larry (Julau).

PBM has also applied to be a part of the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition.