Mahdzir confident GPS can win big in GE15

LIMBANG (Oct 2): Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid is confident that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will achieve a major victory in the 15th general election (GE15) based on the ruling coalition’s performance in obtaining 76 of the 82 seats in the State Legislative Assembly in the last 12th state election.

Mahdzir said a big victory in GE15 will contribute to a better political situation and a stable government in this country.

“The government established must be a stable one. We don’t want to have three prime ministers in four years,” said the Minister of Rural Development when closing the Mini Carnival of Rural Entrepreneurs (KUD) at the Limbang Sports Complex here today.

According to Mahdzir, political stability is very important to ensure that development can continue to be implemented throughout the country, especially for rural communities.

Earlier, Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, in his speech, said GPS needs to win big in the coming polls to ensure that Sarawak has a strong voice in Parliament.

He said a big victory will not only ensure the country’s political stability but is also important for Sarawak to continue with its struggle to regain its rights and privileges as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

“This is a struggle for the future of our children and grandchildren,” he added. — Bernama