Man feared missing at sea found safe in Saratok

KUCHING (Oct 2): A 36-year-old man who was feared missing at sea when he failed to return home after going out to the sea has been found safe by villagers from Kampung Darat in Meludam in Saratok late yesterday.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), in a statement, said the Saratok fire station was notified of the incident by the Sri Aman district police headquarters at around 10pm.

“The victim’s father went to the Sri Aman police headquarters to seek assistance when his son didn’t return after going out to the sea around 7am.

“The victim’s father and three other villagers had gone to the sea to locate the victim but failed to find the victim,” it added.

Bomba said a total of three rescue personnel were despatched to Kampung Barat.

“However, upon the rescue personnel’s arrival, they were informed that the victim had already been found safe by the villagers.” it added.

Following this, Bomba said no search and rescue operation was conducted.