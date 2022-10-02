Mara to extend ProSPEC to doctors in Sabah, Sarawak next year

MIRI (Oct 2): Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) is planning to extend its entrepreneur training for doctors in Sabah and Sarawak under its Professional Entrepreneur Development Programme (ProSPEC) next year.

Its deputy director-general (Entrepreneurship) Dato Zulfikri Osman said this is one of the ways to encourage Bumiputera professionals from both states to take up the programme which, prior to this, was only carried out in Kuala Lumpur.

“For 2023, we want to hold this training programme in Sabah and Sarawak to give opportunities to doctors and entrepreneurs with potential in Sabah and Sarawak to participate in the programme,” he said.

He said this when met by reporters yesterday after visiting U.n.i Klinik in Permyjaya, which is the only 24-hour private clinic in Miri operated by a Sarawak Bumiputera company.

U.n.i Klinik is also the only clinic in Sarawak established through ProSPEC.

“This clinic is the only such clinic in Sarawak. I noticed that development like this mostly happens in the peninsula. So in 2023, we want to implement this programme in Sarawak to give opportunities to doctors here,” Zulfikri said.

According to him, through ProSPEC, doctors interested in becoming entrepreneurs will be provided with entrepreneurship training and financial assistance to help them open up their clinic.

He added that the programme which started four years ago involved three batches of doctors, with each batch consisting of 20 doctors.

“Interested doctors can apply for the programme but we will have a selection session to pick the most qualified doctors for the programme.

“Most of the doctors selected have experience and had served the Ministry of Health between three and five years.”

The training, he added, will take four months and is conducted on weekends.

Participants can choose the location for their clinic and the location will require approval from Mara as well as offered business loans.

Zulfikri said participants can also choose to either not take up a loan, or use only half of the offered amount, depending on their financial ability.

The financial assistance scheme to set up one clinic is RM300,000.

He said apart from that, all participants can only use the name ‘U.n.i Klinik’ which is a brand name approved by Mara.

“Many think that this is a franchise programme, but it is actually not. We regard these doctors as brand carriers. They fully own the clinic,” he explained.

Currently, there are 55 clinics under this programme nationwide and the number is expected to increase.

U.n.i Klinik Miri is jointly operated by Dr Mohd Shakkir Mohd Jamal and Dr Mazhar Masturi under the company M&S Uni Healthcare Sdn Bhd. The clinic offers medical services such as family health, 2D/4D ultrasound, Occupational Health Doctor (OHD) services, home visit and others.

Also present during Zulfikri’s visit was Miri Divisional Health Officer Dr P. Raviwharmman.