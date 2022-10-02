Minister: More than 10,000 temporary relief centres to be gazetted nationwide to prepare for floods

SHAH ALAM (Oct 2): More than 10,000 temporary flood relief centres (PPS) will be gazetted if boarding schools and hostels become designated PPS to prepare for disasters like floods during the year-end monsoon season.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said the ministry had so far identified 6,010 PPS throughout the country that can be turned into relief centres for flood victims.

She said the 6,010 PPS which comprise schools, community centres, community halls can also double up as voting centres or polling stations.

“This is to be rationale during the current situation, especially if the election is held soon and at a time when floods are forecast due to the Monsoon season. It can be a PPS or a voting centre. At a time when we are eager to face the election, we are also concerned with the problems faced by the people,” she told reporters at the launch of Selangor Bersatu’s Election Machinery, here today.

The country will be facing a transition phase of the Monsoon season starting Oct 3 to November.

The change is expected to bring heavy rain and flooding that can cause damage to infrastructure that lacks strong foundation. — Bernama